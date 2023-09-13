Ex-J&J CEO named lead director of R.I.-based Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

CUMBERLAND – Alex Gorsky, the former chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, was named lead director of Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., the biotech company announced Wednesday.

“I am delighted to welcome Alex to Neurotech’s board of directors,” said James Mazzo, Neurotech’s executive chairman. “As a visionary in patient-focused health care, his expertise and enthusiasm for innovative technology will greatly enrich Neurotech’s mission to revolutionize treatments for various ocular diseases using our encapsulated cell therapy.”

This a new seat created on the Neurotech Pharmaceutical board, according to spokesperson Laurie Ferguson.

Neurotech was founded in 2001 and is privately held. The company had 43 employees at the start of 2023, according to PBN’s 2023 Book of Lists. It is developing therapeutic treatments for eye disease through implantable devices, particularly a disease called macular telangiectasia.

Gorsky joined Johnson & Johnson in 2012 as CEO and chairman of the board of directors. During that time, Johnson & Johnson grew to become the world’s largest diversified health care company and a leader in research and development for emerging health technologies. Gorsky stepped down as CEO and chairman in January 2022, citing “family health reasons.” He retired as the company’s executive chairman a year later.

Gorsky currently sits on the boards of Apple, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, and the Travis Manion Foundation, as well as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Board of Advisors.

“I am honored to join Neurotech’s board and look forward to using my experience to help the company navigate in a rapidly evolving environment,” Gorsky said. “I am inspired by the Lowy family’s long-term commitment. This unique scientific approach and novel technology for the treatment of chronic eye diseases has the potential to provide access to important health options for patients around the world.”

Gorsky is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and earned his Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School.

