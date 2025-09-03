Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island law firm is suing Rhode Island Grows LLC for more than $1.7 million in unpaid legal fees and interest related to a controversial 25-acre greenhouse project on landmark Schartner Farms in Exeter.

KSPR Law PC, based in Providence, filed the lawsuit in Superior Court on Aug. 22, alleging that it provided a decade’s worth of legal services to Rhode Island Grows. The lawsuit also names Timothy A. Schartner, a Rhode Island Grows principal, as a defendant.

Requests for comment from Rhode Island Grows and Michael A. Kelly, the KSPR attorney who filed the lawsuit, were not immediately returned.

Much of the legal work was tied to a large-scale tomato-growing operation planned to produce 42,000 pounds of produce per day, according to court documents. But the greenhouse is unfinished, and the firm says it has not been paid since late 2021.

According to the court filing, the firm issued regular invoices totaling roughly $1.39 million in unpaid fees, which has grown to more than $1.73 million with interest.

The greenhouse project has been in the works since 2015 and has faced opposition from some neighbors and the town of Exeter over zoning and building code concerns. In 2021, the town issued a cease-and-desist order, arguing the 25-acre facility needed zoning approval despite its agricultural purpose.

A 2022 Superior Court ruling upheld the town's position, while a separate state board later ruled that the structure didn’t require building permits under agricultural exemptions. Still, construction can't resume until the developer consolidates multiple land parcels, a process delayed by ongoing probate court proceedings.

As of now, the greenhouse is still incomplete, a sprawling white metal structure on farmland along Route 2 in rural Exeter.

The KSPR lawsuit said Rhode Island Grows repeatedly promised payment would come “when the project closes,” but that closing has never occurred. And the lawsuit alleges that the closing likely won’t happen any time soon due to financial troubles tied to the stalled project.

The suit claims that the developer is short approximately $16 million in capital needed to move forward, and its largest lender, Coventry PACE and Coventry AG, has issued a formal default notice and threatened foreclosure. The lawsuit also alleges that the company owes $19 million to greenhouse contractor Havecon.

In February, the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced that the installation of a high-efficiency energy system and stormwater filtration system at the greenhouser had received $25.8 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program financing, provided by Los Angeles-based Coventry Structured Investments.

The infrastructure bank serves only as a program administrator, and no public money is at stake. Infrastructure bank spokesperson Christopher Hunter said Wednesday that the C-PACE financing is not in default. The first payment is due to Coventry Structured Investments in October.

Despite benefiting from KSPR's legal work, which included obtaining key zoning approvals in Exeter, the developers allegedly made no complaints about the firm’s performance or billing, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit accuses the defendants of breach of contract and unjust enrichment and seeks full repayment plus interest, attorneys' fees, and court costs.

The legal battle over unpaid legal fees comes amid ongoing zoning and regulatory issues that have kept the greenhouse project on hold for nearly four years.

The case is pending in Providence County Superior Court.