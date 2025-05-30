Exeter Job Corps suspending operations by June

THE EXETER Job Corps will shut down by the end of next month as part of a nationwide pause by the U.S. Department of Labor. Pictured is one of the program's culinary students in 2023. / COURTESY SPENCER GOSSY
PROVIDENCE – The Exeter Job Corps will shut down by the end of June as part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s nationwide “pause” of the free education and vocational training program amid questions surrounding its effectiveness.  The agency announced on May 29 that it will begin a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps

