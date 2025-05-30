Exeter Job Corps suspending operations by June

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The Exeter Job Corps will shut down by the end of June as part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s nationwide “pause” of the free education and vocational training program amid questions surrounding its effectiveness. The agency announced on May 29 that it will begin a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps

The Labor Department said the decision follows an internal review of the program’s outcomes and structure and will be carried out in accordance with available funding, the statutory framework established under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and congressional notification requirements.

The department said its decision aligns with President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2026 budget proposal and reflects the administration’s intention to ensure federal workforce investments deliver results for students and taxpayers.

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training and community,” said Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

The Labor Department said it’s collaborating with state and local workforce partners to assist students in advancing their training and connecting them with education and employment opportunities during the transition.

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I. panned the closing of the Exeter Job Corps. In a statement released Thursday, Magaziner said the loss would damage pathways to good-paying jobs in Rhode Island.

pathways to good-paying jobs in Rhode Island.

“We should be expanding access to career and technical education, and this misguided decision is a step in the wrong direction,” Magaziner said.

The Labor Department said the Job Corps program has faced significant financial problems under its current operating structure. In fiscal 2024, the program operated at a $140 million deficit, requiring the Biden administration to implement a pause in center operations to complete the program year.

The deficit is projected to reach $213 million in fiscal year 2025.

