PROVIDENCE – An expanded infusion unit is now open at Hasbro Children’s Hospital thanks to a $500,000 gift from The Tomorrow Fund.

The infusion unit, located in the hematology and oncology center, is part of the hospital’s Tomorrow Fund Clinic.

The Rhode Island-based nonprofit has a longstanding relationship with Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and has made numerous gifts to the hospital since the group’s creation in 1985.

Expansion to the infusion unit added six new infusion bays, for a total of 10.

Two of the new bays are also designed to function as private exam rooms.

The work is the first of three planned projects to enhance care for cancers and blood disorders at the hospital.

Patients typically undergo infusion treatments lasting four to six hours. Improvements to the unit, which is the only one of its kind in the state, include larger infusion bays, new treatment chairs, better wireless access and charging stations, and more natural light.

Visits to The Tomorrow Fund Clinic have increased from 5,000 per year to 7,000 per year over the past decade. Infusion services for patients with leukemia, bone cancer, brain tumors and other types of cancer or blood disorders have increased as well.

“It’s an honor for us to support this much-needed expansion,” said Lisa M. Abbenante, executive director of The Tomorrow Fund. “We are committed to providing access to the highest level of care while supporting children and families as they navigate the challenges that accompany a cancer or blood disorder diagnosis.”

Hasbro Children’s Hospital is in the midst of its $35 million Every Child Every Day campaign, which is expected to fund a major renovation that will take place over several years and phases. The campaign has raised 85% of its goal for updates to areas, including the emergency department, surgical services, exam rooms and open spaces.