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EAST PROVIDENCE – Thirteen employees were injured after an explosion tore through Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s manufacturing facility at 3 Dexter Road Wednesday night. Emergency crews arrived around 8:14 p.m., East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva posted on Facebook Wednesday. Of the 13 injured, 11 were transported to local hospitals for evaluation, according to the East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – Thirteen employees were injured after an explosion tore through Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s manufacturing facility at 3 Dexter Road Wednesday night.

Emergency crews arrived around 8:14 p.m., East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Of the 13 injured, 11 were transported to local hospitals for evaluation, according to the East Providence Fire Department.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by local officials and the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At a press conference Thursday, DaSilva said the force of the blast sent debris across the facility and blew out portions of the building, with nearby residents reporting they could hear and feel the explosion.

“It’s a miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured,” DaSilva said.

City officials said gas service to the building has been shut off as a precaution. Operations at the facility have been halted and will not resume until engineers and inspectors determine the building and its safety systems are fully secure, officials said.

Aspen Aerogels said the site has been secured and the situation is under control, and that it is working with local authorities to investigate the cause of the explosion and assess the extent of the damage.

“The well-being of our colleagues is our top priority,” it said.

The company, based in Northborough, Mass., designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation and has a 140,000‑square-foot manufacturing facility in East Providence.

(UPDATE: Comments from DaSilva added in 5th and 6th paragraphs. Gas shut off in 7th paragraph.)