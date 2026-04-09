Explosion at Aspen Aerogels: ‘It’s a miracle nobody was killed’

Updated at 3:44 p.m.

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FIRST RESPONDERS at the scene of an explosion and fire at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s East Providence facility Wednesday night, where 13 employees were injured. / COURTESY OF CITY OF EAST PROVIDENCE

EAST PROVIDENCE – Thirteen employees were injured after an explosion tore through Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s manufacturing facility at 3 Dexter Road Wednesday night. Emergency crews arrived around 8:14 p.m., East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva posted on Facebook Wednesday. Of the 13 injured, 11 were transported to local hospitals for evaluation, according to the East Providence

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