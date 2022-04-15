EYES ON THE PRIZE: 2 key R.I. sectors could get $100M infusion from federal competition 

Ian Estaphan Owen launched a marine robotics company less than two years ago with the aim of helping combat the effects of climate change. But getting the Newport-based business up to speed hasn’t been easy. Owen, who worked at Raytheon Technologies Corp. in the United Kingdom before relocating to its facility in Portsmouth, developed underwater…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.