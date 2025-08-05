Facing a $30M loss, Brown’s financial reductions to include layoffs

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY is still facing a $30 million gap in its 2026 fiscal year. Therefore, university leadership said Tuesday that layoffs will be "necessary." / AP FILE PHOTO / STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Despite reaching a critical agreement with the federal government to restore millions of dollars in research funding late last month, Brown University is still in financial dire straits with its 2026 fiscal year budget. With that, layoffs are now “necessary” as part of the Ivy League institution’s plan to help balance its books,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display