Fair Wind Fasteners expands product line to include 316 stainless steel fasteners

NEWPORT – Fair Wind Fasteners, a Rhode Island–based supplier of marine grade fasteners, has expanded its offerings to include 316 stainless steel fasteners.

While many hardware suppliers focus primarily on commodity grade plain steel or zinc-plated products, the company says the addition addresses a gap in the market for metric-standard hardware that meets the rigorous demands of marine and industrial environments.

Also designated A4 under the International Organization of Standards, the steel is regarded as the gold standard for corrosion resistance in harsh conditions.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Newport, Fair Wind Fasteners serves a customer base that includes the U.S. Navy, the Army Corps of Engineers, Jefferson Lab, and Blue Origin, in addition to boat builders, restorers and marine professionals worldwide.

- Advertisement -

“We started this business because we saw a gap,” said founder Robert Lehmann. “If you’re restoring a classic wooden boat, maintaining a dock, or building something custom, you don’t always need 100 or 500 pieces. Sometimes you need 12. Sometimes you need one. We can help with that.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.