FALL RIVER – The Catholic pastor of St. Michael and St. Joseph parishes has been placed on administrative leave after an investigation by the Diocese of Fall River found credible evidence of sexual abuse. The diocese announced on June 23 that the Rev. Jay Mello is no longer residing at the parish rectory and has

Mello was originally placed on administrative leave in June 2024 after the diocese received allegations of possible sexual misconduct.

Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha told The Herald News Wednesday that his independent review, along with the diocese’s Ministerial Review Board, determined

“some, though not all, of the allegations were credible, including credible allegations that Father Mello abused his position of power as a priest and engaged in sexual misconduct with two parishioners he was counseling.”

The diocese added none of the allegations involved minors.

“This situation is distressing for all of us. Please know that my prayers are with all the faithful people of St. Michael and St. Joseph parishes during this challenging time,” Cunha wrote in a letter to parishioners, adding

arrangements are being made for a priest to temporarily assume the pastoral and administrative responsibilities at both parishes.

Mello, who became parochial administrator of St. Michael and St. Joseph parishes in 2015 and was named pastor of the neighboring churches in 2016, has denied the allegations, according to the diocese statement.