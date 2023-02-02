Fall River selects new logo to help boost tourism efforts

FALL RIVER – The city’s efforts to boost tourism opportunities will have both money and a new logo attached to it.

Nadine Messier, who resides in Tiverton but had family emigrate to the city from Poland in the early 20th century, was announced Wednesday by the city as the Fall River Logo Contest winner. Messier’s winning design features images of a factory and smokestacks underneath the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge.

The city back in the fall made a call for new logo designs. It subsequently received from the public more than 200 entries. Messier, who is a professional graphic designer and won a $500 prize for her design, felt the logo helped bring her personal family history “full circle.”

“My great-grandmother left Poland in 1904 arriving in the port of Fall River, and as a teenager, worked in one of the textile mills in the city,” Messier said in a statement. “Knowing that generations of my family had worked in the mills, starting with my great-grandmother, was the inspiration for my logo design.”

Additionally, the city will partner with local nonprofit Viva Fall River to invest more than $600,000 in the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds on boosting local tourism. Mayor Paul Coogan said in a statement the city and the nonprofit organization is working to make Fall River “a more modern and attractive place to live, work and set down roots.”

“The logo contest successfully engaged the Fall River community and allowed the residents to have a voice in the direction of the city,” Coogan said. “I thank everyone who entered or voted during our logo contest, and thank our amazing finalists for sharing their talents with us.”

Messier’s design was chosen in a public vote out of six finalists. The new logo, the city said, will be part of the city’s new website that is expected to launch later this spring.

