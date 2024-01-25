Fall River Stop & Shop building sells for $13.2M

FALL RIVER – A property that contains a Stop & Shop supermarket recently sold for $13.2 million, according to CBRE Group Inc., which arranged the sale.

The 71,000-square-foot building at 501 Rodman St. was sold by Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities to ExchangeRight Net Lease, according to CBRE.

The building was marketed by Nat Heald, executive vice president of CBRE’s Boston office, along with Jordana Rice Roet, a financial analyst for the real estate company. They secured the buyer and arranged the sale on behalf of the owner, the company said.

“We were very pleased to represent Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities in the sale of this highly productive Stop & Shop property,” CBRE said in a statement. “Congratulations to both the buyer and seller on a smooth and efficient outcome.”

The building is located immediately off of Exit 13 on Interstate 95, which links Fall River to Providence, with nearly 135,000 people living within a 5-mile radius of the site.

CBRE, a nationwide commercial real estate company headquartered in Dallas, said it has sold 20 Stop & Shop buildings since late 2021.

“We were pleased to see that as the dominant grocer in New England, Stop & Shop continues to attract deep investor demand and aggressive pricing,” CBRE said in its announcement of the sale.

The property is located in a business district of Fall River.

According to Fall River’s online property tax evaluation database, the property was most recently valued in 2024 as being worth $6.78 million, with $5.44 million attributed to the building and the rest to the 5.73 acres of land it stands on.

The one-unit building features a concrete block exterior and a rubber roof cover.

The Stop & Shop store was previously sold in 1997 for $5.24 million, according to the property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.