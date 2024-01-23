Falvey names new chief relationship officer, installs board of directors

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Falvey Insurance Group has appointed Brad Eldridge as chief relationship officer to replace Daryl Mackay, who retired on Dec. 31 after six years in the role.

Eldridge had previously served as Falvey’s senior vice president of business development. In the C-suite position, Eldridge will lead the organization’s market and brokers relationship, using his extensive background in underwriting to build on Falvey’s strategic partnerships, the company said.

Falvey also announced the installment of a board of directors comprised of people with experience in the insurance industry.

Michael Falvey, CEO and president of Falvey Insurance Group, will assume the role of CEO and president of the board of directors.

Falvey founded the company in 1995 and has grown the organization into the largest cargo cover note holder at Lloyd’s of London, the company said. The multidisciplinary Falvey Insurance Group offers coverage for the logistics, supply chain and marine markets.

Michael Miller, with senior marine insurance leadership positions at AON Reinsurance Solutions and Markel Insurance Cos., as well as board experience with the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, Inland Marine Underwriters Association and Water Quality Insurance Syndicate, will assume a board position.

In retirement, Mackay has also assumed a board position.

Falvey plans to expand the board of directors in the coming year to include other industry leaders with diverse expertise.

“As Brad Eldridge assumes his new role and the new board of directors takes office, Falvey looks forward to executing the company goals set for 2024,” Michael Falvey said in a statement. “I have full confidence that Brad will excel in his new role, and I am excited to witness the impact he will undoubtedly have on strengthening our industry partnerships. Additionally, I am eager to work with our board of directors who will provide governance, oversight and strategic guidance to the organization.”