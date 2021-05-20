Family: Former Warwick Mayor Solomon dies

WARWICK (AP) – The former mayor of Warwick died Thursday, according to his family.

“It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Joseph J. Solomon, Sr. announce his passing in the early morning hours of May 20, 2021. Joseph died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family,” the statement said.

Solomon was 64.

The cause was not given.

Solomon, a Democrat, spent two decades in public service as a municipal judge, city councilor and council president before becoming acting mayor early in 2018 after Scott Avedisian stepped down to become CEO of the R.I. Public Transit Authority.

He was elected in November 2018, but lost his re-election bid last fall to current Mayor Frank Picozzi.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Solomon. Although our political views differed, I have a great respect for anyone who steps up to the plate, puts their name on the ballot and then serves,” Picozzi said in a statement.

Picozzi has ordered city flags lowered for two weeks in honor of Solomon.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said of his passing, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of former Warwick Mayor Joe Solomon. Sue and I are devastated to learn of his passing. Joe dedicated much of his life to serving a city he loved. He will be deeply missed.”

Solomon is survived by his wife, Cynthia, his son, state Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., his mother Rose, and five sisters, the family statement said.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Joe Solomon. He was truly a self-made man who came from humble beginnings and built several successful businesses,” said R.I. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. “He developed a reputation as a tough but fair leader and a shrewd fiscal manager. However, there was a side of Joe that not everyone saw: he had a huge heart. He loved the city of Warwick and giving back to the community. He had a soft spot for animals, the less-advantaged, and the elderly. But above all, he unabashedly adored his family. His wife, Cindy, was his soulmate and best friend. His son, and my colleague, Representative Joe Solomon Jr., was his absolute pride and joy. My deepest sympathies go out to the entire Solomon family.”

Funeral and memorial services are still being planned.

PBN contributed to this story.