Family Service of R.I. seeks donations to help prevent coronavirus spread

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to help needy Rhode Islanders protect themselves from the coronavirus, Family Service of Rhode Island has a goal of putting together 200 “Be Safe” kits containing soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

To donate, text BESAFE to 44321 or visit familyserviceri.org/post/be-safe.

Kits will be distributed to students, seniors and others in need at schools and Family Service of Rhode Island locations.

“We work in schools and communities across Rhode Island, and in recent weeks so many families have asked how they can get help to buy the products recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Margaret Holland McDuff, head of Family Service of Rhode Island. “So many of our neighbors are already struggling to make ends meet … these extra costs for recommended products are out of reach for them.”

To help with the effort, call 401-331-1350 ext. 3840 or email slanema@familyserviceri.org.