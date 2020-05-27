Family therapy clinic at URI offering free sessions during pandemic

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island College of Health Science’s Couple and Family Therapy Clinic is now offering parents, children and other individuals free telehealth meetings to help address challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, called “Keeping It Together,” will offer clients two free phone meetings with masters-level students at URI who understand conflict resolution, parenting techniques and other strategies in understanding how to handle the pandemic-related issues, such as increased stress and anxiety, URI said.

URI Couple and Family Therapy Clinic Coordinator Gina MacClure said in a statement that there can be “a lot more chaos” with everyone being home and not having access to outside social structures. Plus, parenting has a “completely different dynamic” with no child care and children learning from home.

“It is much harder to get a break from family members when you are quarantining, and families often end up taking out their stress on one another,” MacClure said. “Keeping It Together hopes to support families to achieve a little more stability by helping them create an individualized plan where each family member’s needs are met.”

Individuals seeking support can visit the clinic’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.