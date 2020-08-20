Farm Fresh RI Food Hub nears completion in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Farm Fresh Rhode Island is completing the construction of a new building in the city’s Valley neighborhood, which will provide space for an enclosed, year-round farmers market, food distribution areas, more capacity for its Market Mobile food delivery program, public gardens and opportunity for youth and community programs.

Areas within the building will also be leased to food- and farm-based businesses, according to an ongoing log of the construction activity.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is under construction at 10 Sims Ave., off Kinsley Avenue. It is located across the street from The Steel Yard.

The opening of the Food Hub is anticipated this fall.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer at the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.