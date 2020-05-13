Farm Fresh RI, R.I. Food Bank approved for USDA’s new food box program

PROVIDENCE – Farm Fresh Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank will collaborate to provide up to 3,750 boxes of food per week to the local community as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The program will be funded by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The program will provide $3 billion to purchase and distribute agricultural products to individuals in need, according to a news release. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the release states, is partnering with regional and local distributors whose workers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food boxes will be assembled by Farm Fresh Rhode Island and then delivered to the food bank, which will distribute them to 40 member agencies across Rhode Island, the release states. Fruits, vegetables and dairy products will be part of the food boxes.

“Now as the number of people in our community living with food insecurity grows by the day, we are proud to bring this support to not only the eaters of our state but to the local farmers harvesting and preparing the food that will fill the ‘Farmers to Families’ food boxes,” Farm Fresh Rhode Island Co-Executive Director Sherri Griffin said in a statement.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff said in a statement that the state currently has “thousands of families” facing hunger and the food bank is “thrilled” to work with Farm Fresh Rhode Island in order to “provide fresh, healthy food to those in dire need.”

