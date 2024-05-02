Farmhouse colonial on 3-acre estate in N. Kingstown sells for $2.5M 

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A 5,366-square-foot home in North Kingstown recently sold for $2.48 million, making it the town’s second biggest residential property transaction so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 76 Wilbert Way property comes with three acres of land and it contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to town property records.

The Wilbert Way estate adjoins conservation land, and it is located in the sought-after community of Fletcher Meadows, according to Mott & Chace.

The two-story farmhouse colonial-style home, with a clapboard and wood shingle exterior, was custom built in 2012, according to Mott & Chace.

The home’s kitchen features custom cabinetry and a breakfast nook, the real estate firm said.

“Throughout the home oversized windows unite the indoor & outdoor spaces offering views of the lawn, gardens and meadows while inviting in abundant natural light,” according to a listing for the home from Mott & Chace.

The home’s primary bedroom features its own spa-like bath and a walk-in closet, the real estate firm said.

On the lower level of the home, according to Mott & Chace, there is a finished space, including a gym and a bar and recreation area.

The home also features a front porch and a backyard with an outdoor entertainment space, including a bluestone patio and a fieldstone fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The Wilbert Way home was most recently valued by North Kingstown property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.1 million, with $385,300 of that attributed to the land and $737,600 attributed to the house, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers of the North Kingstown home were represented by Donna Conway, sales associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyers were represented by Susan Lamendola, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the North Kingstown home was sold by Lawrence Allen and Ann Allen, of North Kingstown. The Wilbert Way property was purchased by Sandra Stamp, of New Hampshire, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.