FarSounder expands patent portfolio into Europe

WARWICK – Underwater sonar technology company FarSounder Inc. recently announced its first European patent, which also marked the company’s second international addition to its portfolio.

FarSounder’s software assists ships in avoiding underwater obstacles, and its customers range from cruise ship companies to international governments, fisheries and the U.S. Navy.

The patent covers the company’s integrated sonar devices and methods, which involves forward-looking sonar technology and downward-looking echosounders.

“This patented technology assures our IP [intellectual property] as we expand our product applications and reach to a variety of regions in the global marketplace,” said FarSounder CEO Matthew Zimmerman, who recently stepped up to lead the company following Cheryl Zimmerman’s departure from the CEO role.

- Advertisement -

Matthew Zimmerman previously served as the company’s executive vice president of engineering.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Voghel@PBN.com.