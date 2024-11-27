FarSounder receives excellence award from International Superyacht Society

WARWICK – Local sonar-building technology firm FarSounder Inc. this month was given the Excellence in Technology Award from the International Superyacht Society.

The announcement was made during ISS’ Design & Leadership Awards Gala held Oct. 30 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which highlighted the launch of FarSounder’s seafloor data-sharing feature, which allows users to share anonymized seafloor data with the FarSounder fleet.

The company combines modern sonar with global seafloor mapping technology and has won accolades for its impact on the maritime industry, partnering with organizations such as Seabed 2030 “to bring a broader understanding of Earth’s oceans,” according to the organization’s news release.

Co-founder and CEO Matthew Zimmerman said as of 2024, “our customers can now share that data anonymously across the fleet and enable them to contribute to Seabed 2030 seamlessly and with no extra effort.”

Zimmerman continued, asking, “In my mind, this is really a question of why not, why shouldn’t we all be contributing to these global efforts to help us understand the ocean?”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.