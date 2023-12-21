FBI probing data breach at Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility

By
-
THE FBI IS investigating a data breach at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls that claimed personal information of some of its detainees, staff and outside vendors. / COURTESY DONALD W. WYATT DETENTION FACILITY
CENTRAL FALLS – The FBI is investigating a data breach at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility that claimed personal information of some of its detainees, staff and outside vendors. In a statement Thursday, the facility said it discovered on Nov. 2 that a virus had infected the property’s computer systems. An internal investigation found…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display