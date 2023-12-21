FBI probing data breach at Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

CENTRAL FALLS – The FBI is investigating a data breach at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility that claimed personal information of some of its detainees, staff and outside vendors. In a statement Thursday, the facility said it discovered on Nov. 2 that a virus had infected the property’s computer systems. An internal investigation found…