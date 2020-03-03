FDIC: R.I. banks report increased revenue amid national decline

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island banks and savings institutions bucked the national trend in 2019, reporting an increase in year-end revenue at a time when the national aggregate of bank revenue dropped, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s latest quarterly profile.

The report published on Feb. 26 shows that the 5,177 commercial banks and savings institutions insured by the FDIC reported total net income of $233.1 billion, a 1.5% drop over total net income reported in 2018. The report attributes the loss in revenue to slow growth in net interest income and higher loan-loss provisions, along with a declining return on assets.

The eight Rhode Island institutions covered by the FDIC, however, experienced a 29.6% increase in net income, from $1.5 million total in 2018 to $2 million in 2019.

Rhode Island banks and savings institutions also benefited from a smaller decrease in net interest margin – the difference between interest income generated and the amount paid out to lenders – compared with the national average, according to the report. Rhode Island’s average net interest margin dropped 10 basis points, from 3.30% in 2018 to 3.20% in 2019. By comparison, the national average dropped 20 basis points to 3.28%.

National banks and savings institutions also saw a 6.9% increase in quarterly net income for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same time frame in 2018. Community banks – which are categorized separately based on a lower limit of assets, as well as their geographic scope – reported a 4.4% increase in net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 2018.

Despite the challenging environment posed by three interest rate cuts in 2019, FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said the banking industry remains strong, noting rising loan balances, stable asset quality indicators and a low number of “problem” banks.

