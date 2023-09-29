Olivia DeAngelis has only worked in the hospitality industry and considers Providence’s Federal Hill “a second home.” Now the general manager for both Scialo Brothers Bakery and Bonanno Vinicola, she says businesses on the hill have bounced back from pandemic lows. They’ve also banded together to promote Federal Hill as a career destination for workers.

What led you to work in hospitality and then stay through a multiyear pandemic that created existential challenges throughout the industry? The hospitality industry was always the most desirable industry for me to work in. I have, in fact, only ever worked within the hospitality industry, so it became my comfort zone prior to and throughout the pandemic. Federal Hill became a second home because of the culture, employees and customers I have encountered and been surrounded by throughout the years. I actually came back to work on Federal Hill in the midst of the pandemic as a way of giving back to the industry I love. It was a tough couple years during the pandemic, but I felt I wanted to be a part of the hospitality industry resurgence.

Has the local industry begun to turn the corner in its post-pandemic recovery? If yes, what are the signs making you think so? I truly believe that the local industry has definitely begun to turn the corner in our post-pandemic ­recovery. What has led me to believe this is my consistent presence on Federal Hill prior to the pandemic, then during and now. I have seen the businesses perform at their strongest, weakest and everything in between. I watched the businesses I’m a part of suffer through the pandemic, and slowly but surely recover the foot traffic. We are fortunate on Federal Hill to have a strong commerce association. From Al Fresco on the Hill, our festivals, new sidewalks, a repaved avenue, and new lighting, Federal Hill has come back in a strong way.

Hiring, particularly for lower-paid restaurant waitstaff and beginning managers, is still a challenge locally. What can be done to make entry-level jobs more attractive and are you seeing signs of progress there? Hiring over the last two years was very challenging. We are trying to show the value of all jobs and what a good, hard-earned job can mean for someone just starting out. I’m not opposed to incentives for particular entry-level positions, however I believe we should encourage our employees to take pride in their work and show them why the job they have is important to the business. Once they have this pride, we as employers should encourage them to move up in the industry, whether with us or others.

Does Federal Hill’s long-established identity as a mecca for fine Italian cuisine, wines and treats still give establishments there an edge in attracting workers? Is there competition for the best workers or do restaurants on the hill work together to recruit and retain staff? On Federal Hill, we have banded together to show how strong the hospitality industry is and what a great pIace it can be to launch a career. The Federal Hill Commerce Association has had the vast majority of us take part in hiring campaigns and they have promoted what an amazing destination the hill is to work on. With the avenue being such a desirable destination to have a job, it is still safe to say it can be a competitive atmosphere for hiring. Personally, I believe if you have a passion for the industry, Federal Hill is the place to be. For example, I have great admiration for Italian culture. My admiration for this culture kept me on the hill, has presented me with many opportunities, growth and the ability to consistently learn. This is why I love what I’m doing today. We refer interviewees to other establishments. I believe individual restaurants and businesses mostly work within themselves to recruit and retain staff.

What type of training is available for employees and prospective hires at Scialo Brothers Bakery and Bonanno? Have hospitality training opportunities in the state improved since the pandemic led many workers to leave the industry? For our employees, we have our own internal training methods. For us at Scialo Brothers Bakery and Bonanno there is always more to learn. Just when you may think you have conquered it all, new opportunities arise. At the bakery, the initial training process is specified to make sure individuals learn the basics for their position. However, if they express that they are looking to further their abilities in the bakery world, whether it be cake, bread or pastry making, we have plenty of role models in-house who can assist in not only training but also how to grow in it. At Bonanno, once the training process is completed, that individual then has the choice to decide how to advance themselves and their own knowledge and whether or not they want to master the specified field of the hospitality industry we focus on there, whether it be expanding their wine and coffee knowledge, and also the ability to create within the kitchen. For owners and managers, the commerce association has presented us with new tools for recruitment, human resources, employee retention and long-term growth.

Why should people see hospitality as not just a job but also a career choice? The hospitality industry is not for everyone; it derives from the word “hospitable” for a reason. I believe everyone can learn a valuable and varied set of skills from working within this specific industry that may help them excel in any industry they are a part of in the future.

What local jobs do you think offer the greatest potential in the next few years for someone looking to make a career in hospitality in the Ocean State? Local jobs that offer incentives are the best for those who may be looking to make a career within the hospitality industry in our state. I always say and strongly feel as though Rhode Island is a culinary destination. With culinary comes more than the ability to create, but also knowledge of operations. It takes a team to be successful in this industry, not just one individual person.