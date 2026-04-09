Federal judge puts brakes on state’s cannabis license lottery

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A FEDERAL JUDGE ON WEDNESDAY issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state from moving forward with a lottery to award up to 24 retail licenses this spring. The ruling by Judge Melissa DuBose was in response to a lawsuit filed by three prospective applicants who are contesting the state's residency requirement for cannabis licenses. /PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily stymied the expansion of Rhode Island’s cannabis industry by blocking state regulators from conducting a lottery for up to 24 cannabis retail licenses sometime this spring. The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose, was in response to constitutional challenges filed by three prospective

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