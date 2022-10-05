Federal regulators to hold public comment session on Revolution Wind

EAST GREENWICH – Plans to build a 100-turbine wind farm south of Rhode Island’s coastline will be open for questions and comments during a public meeting Wednesday.

The public comment session on Revolution Wind, scheduled for 5 p.m. at Swift Community Center, is one of a series of meetings offering a chance for in-person or virtual feedback on the project hosted by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The comments will be used to help shape the federal agency’s final review and decision of how the massive, 704-megawatt wind project will affect the surrounding environment and economy.

The hearings come a little over a month after the bureau issued an initial review of the project. The 2,000-page draft published Aug. 29 looked at the wind farm’s effect on a range of environmental and economic issues, from air quality, to commercial and recreational fishing, to boat navigation, and recreation and tourism. The offshore wind industry’s potential to disrupt fishing and tourism and damage critical environmental habitats has been a growing source of concern across the region and in Rhode Island, with many critics contending that there is not enough information about the nascent industry to guarantee there won’t be consequences.

Ultimately, the bureau’s draft report on Revolution Wind did not find any significant environmental or economic problems caused from the project. Certain areas, such as commercial and recreational fishing, scientific research and water views, are going to suffer regardless if the wind farm is built due to climate change, development and other external factors, the report stated.

The project may bring long-term economic benefits such as jobs to the region, although the exact number of jobs in Rhode Island was not specified in the report.

Rhode Island leaders have also touted the jobs that will accompany the state’s growing presence in the industry, although again not with a specific number.

Rhode Island also stands to benefit from the 400 megawatts of power it will purchase through the project, which supporters say will help meet the state’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

But securing the required federal permits has been difficult, with delays in the process already pushing back the original construction timeline by several years.

Now, developers Orsted A/S and Eversource Energy LLC plan to start construction in 2023, finishing the project by 2025.

Orsted and Eversource issued a joint statement after the draft review was published, calling it an “important milestone.”

“This critical project is now one step closer to delivering enough clean, renewable energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes throughout the region and playing a key role in helping both Rhode Island and Connecticut meet their ambitious clean energy goals,” the developers stated. “As we review the draft findings, we would like to thank the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for its comprehensive and diligent review. As always, Revolution Wind remains committed to working with our community and environmental partners to ensure that the project is built responsibly and sustainably. In the weeks to come, we look forward to hearing directly from residents and stakeholders as the review process continues.”

The meeting Wednesday starts at 5 p.m. at Swift Community Center at 121 Peirce St.

Another in-person public information session will be held in New Bedford on Thursday, and a virtual meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11. The agency is also accepting written comments online or by mail through Oct. 17.

For more information, visit https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/revolution-wind.

This story will be updated.