Feeding America CEO to share leadership insights during April 13 Business Forum

Former Walmart executive Claire Babineaux-Fontenot — now CEO of the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second largest U.S. charity — will share her insights on the April 13 episode of 21st Century Business Forum.

The webcast will be broadcast at noon. Registration is free.

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meals programs. Together, the network provides more than 4 billion meals to more than 46 million people across the United States and supports programs that improve food security for the families they serve.

Prior to joining Feeding America, Babineaux-Fontenot spent 13 years as a part of Walmart’s leadership team, with her most recent role being executive vice president and global treasurer. In that role, she had global responsibility for tax, treasury operations, capital markets, investor relations, global risk management, casualty and self-insurance, leading teams across 28 countries and over 1,000 associates worldwide.

A Louisiana native, Babineaux-Fontenot has been entrusted with the leadership of teams for nearly three decades. Before Walmart, she was partner-in-charge of the Baton Rouge office and tax practice leader for Adams and Reese LLP, one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Law Firms.”

Earlier in her career, she was dispute resolution practice group leader for the southwest region at PwC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers) and an assistant secretary for the Office of Legal Affairs for Louisiana.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Providence Business News. Registration is free; sign up here.