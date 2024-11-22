Fernandez named United Way board chair 

, senior vice president and community development officer for West Warwick-based Centreville Bank, was recently appointed as the new chair of United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s board of directors. She has a long history of involvement with Rhode Island nonprofits and a commitment to creating opportunities for all. She has developed and now leads the bank’s community development program, which serves the Ocean State and Connecticut.My interest in getting involved with the nonprofit sector, and more specifically United Way, is deeply rooted in my own lived experience. I’ve seen firsthand the impact that access to resources, or the lack thereof, can have on individuals and families. Whether it is overcoming challenges related to education, economic inequality or housing, I understand how transformative it can be when you receive the right support at critical moments.My top three goals will be to maintain the culture of active participation and collaboration among the board and advisory board members, actively work with the development team and chair of the Centennial Campaign to create specific goals and engage donors to highlight the impact of the United Way in our state, and more importantly, to support and help strengthen initiatives across the organization to ensure diverse voices are represented in the decision-making processes to accomplish the organization’s goals and objectives.At the core, Centreville Bank believes that the success of the bank is linked to the well-being of our community. Every member of our team is seen as an active partner in helping create opportunities for inclusive economic growth and customer success. As the bank grows, so has the commitment to building economic mobility and inclusion. In recent years, we’ve more than doubled our investment through our charitable foundation, increased community partnerships focused on financial empowerment, and increased opportunities for staff to give back. We also are actively investing and committed to deepening relationships for positive and long-term impact through our enhanced financial literacy education programming.I firmly believe that a thriving community is a direct result of our shared commitment and purposeful investments in families. The goals of our strategic plan are inherently connected and require the involvement of nonprofits, the private sector and government for us to see real progress. Our commitment to help create affordable housing for all will help to build a stable foundation for families to thrive, reducing financial stress and allowing them to focus on other critical areas like education, health and employment.