PROVIDENCE – Months after taking over as interim chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital, Dr. Sue Ferranti has stepped into the permanent position, the state-run hospital announced July 12.

“After many years here, it will be a privilege to serve as chief medical officer on a permanent basis,” Ferranti said. “We have a wonderful staff, and I will do everything I can to help them care for our patients and ensure that Eleanor Slater Hospital is providing the best-quality care. I also look forward to working with our leadership team to continue the revitalization of the hospital and its mission to serve as a long-term acute care hospital.”

Ferranti, who began her new role Sunday, was named interim chief medical officer in December 2023 after Dr. Katharine Woods joined the running list of doctors who resigned from the position.

At the time, Randal Edgar, spokesperson the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals which oversees the hospital, said the agency was conducting a nationwide search to fill the position.

Since 2022 Ferranti, who was one of eight applicants for the position, has been the hospital’s assistant medical program director and served as interim chief medical officer four times. Ferranti came to Eleanor Slater in 2005, when she joined the internal medicine and pulmonary services team and has been the hospital’s medical director of respiratory services in 2015. Ferranti graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and Providence College.

“I am pleased that Dr. Ferranti has accepted the position of chief medical officer,” said Brett Johnson, CEO of the hospital. “She has been on the physician team at Eleanor Slater Hospital for nearly 20 years and is known for her diligence and compassion, as well as her experience and knowledge. She has a long-term commitment to the hospital and its mission and values, as well as the revitalization of the hospital, and she is committed to helping this work move forward."

Johnson also announced that Kimberly Kane will serve as the hospital’s chief nursing officer beginning Aug. 11.

Kane, who has more than 22 years of experience nursing, is the assistant medical director at the R.I. Department of Corrections and has previously served as the department’s director of nursing.

Kane has a master’s degree in nursing from Boston College and serves as an on-call nurse practitioner for Foxboro, Mass.-based Wellpath and is an assistant professor of nursing at Simmons University.

“We are pleased that Kimberly has accepted the position of Chief Nursing Officer. She will be a great asset to the hospital,” Johnson said. “Like Dr. Ferranti, she brings extensive knowledge and experience to her role, and she understands the importance of providing the best care for patients.”

