Fertility Solutions leases new office space in Providence

FERTILITY SOLUTIONS PC, which provides fertility services, will move its offices in Providence to 134 Thurbers Ave. / COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL

PROVIDENCE – Fertility Solutions PC has signed a lease on a new location in Providence.

The fertility services clinic will move to 134 Thurbers Ave., at Eddy Street. The landlord, J&H Realty LLC, was represented in the transaction by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The space involved is 2,250 square feet of medical office space in the 134 Centre building.

Fertility Solutions now leases space at 758 Eddy St.

