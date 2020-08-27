Fertility Solutions leases new office space in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Fertility Solutions PC has signed a lease on a new location in Providence.

The fertility services clinic will move to 134 Thurbers Ave., at Eddy Street. The landlord, J&H Realty LLC, was represented in the transaction by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The space involved is 2,250 square feet of medical office space in the 134 Centre building.

Fertility Solutions now leases space at 758 Eddy St.

