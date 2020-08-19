Festival Ballet Providence artistic director to retire

PROVIDENCE – Festival Ballet Providence Artistic Director Mihailo “Misha” Djuric will retire from the dance organization on Sept. 1 after more than 22 years of service, the organization announced Aug. 6.

Djuric, according to Festival Ballet, was appointed as artistic director in 1998 after the death of Christine Hennessey. He has led multiple ballet productions, including the annual production of “The Nutcracker” at Providence Performing Arts Center.

Djuric also built Festival Ballet’s Black Box Theater, the organization said. The venture led to innovative programs offered by Festival Ballet, including Up Close on Hope and chatterBOXtheater being platforms for new choreographers and new audiences.

“I have been greatly inspired by the artists, educators and audience members that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years, and those are memories I will never forget,” Djuric said in a statement. “I am extremely thankful to every single FBP board member, student, dancer, choreographer, artistic staff [member], administrative and production staff [members] over the years that challenged me daily and taught me so much.”

