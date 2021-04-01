Festival of Gardens to feature private community gardens at historical homes

PROVIDENCE – A Festival of Gardens, featuring eight private gardens, will be held in mid-June by the Providence Preservation Society in partnership with the Garden Conservancy.

Self-led tours on June 12 will include private gardens at several historic homes in four neighborhoods, as well as a community garden and a colonial revival garden at the Shakespeare’s Head Building stewarded by the preservation society.

Guided tours of garden locations, including Swan Point Cemetery, will be led by the Garden Conservancy and held on Sunday, June 13. Tickets are on sale at https://www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days/diggingdeeper.

Tickets will be on sale soon for the self-led tours. The event will be held outdoors but attendees will be limited, and restrictions will be in place to comply with public health requirements. All attendees must wear face masks, for example.

- Advertisement -

The gardens include six at private residential homes.

For more information, visit https://www.providencehousetour.com.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.