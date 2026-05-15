FGX International forges partnership to create Wrangler eyewear

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SMITHFIELD – FGX International Inc., designer and marketer of nonprescription eyewear, including brands such as Foster Grant, Sight Vision Magnivision and SolarShield, has entered a partnership to create eyewear for denim-brand Wrangler. Inspired by the denim company’s pioneering roots, the partnership will create Wrangler-branded eyewear that will include both sunglasses and reading glasses. “Wrangler is

SMITHFIELD – FGX International Inc., designer and marketer of nonprescription eyewear, including brands such as Foster Grant, Sight Vision Magnivision and SolarShield, has entered a partnership to create eyewear for denim-brand Wrangler.

Inspired by the denim company’s pioneering roots, the partnership will create Wrangler-branded eyewear that will include both sunglasses and reading glasses.

“Wrangler is an iconic American brand, and we were thrilled to create eyewear that reflects their reputation as a trustworthy staple in American apparel,” said Mark Flanagan, director of product development for Foster Grant. “Wrangler is a multifaceted brand, having dressed everyone from hard-working ranch hands to trendsetting superstars. FGX International shares that versatility and range, and we aligned our expertise with Wrangler to design and manufacture eyewear that meets the diverse needs of their consumers.”

The new Wrangler eyewear, which will include polarized lenses, will range in price from $20 to $25 and are already available across North America, including retailers Walmart, CVS and Amazon.

“Wrangler has always been dedicated to outfitting our consumers for every aspect of their daily lives, making eyewear a natural extension of our brand,” said Douglas Parker, senior director of licensing at Kontoor Brands Inc., parent of Wrangler. “This venture seamlessly translates our commitment to authentic, everyday readiness into a new category, allowing our customers to experience the Wrangler lifestyle

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and uncompromising value

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in a brand-new way.”

FGX International Inc.

is headquartered in Smithfield and owned by Essilor International.