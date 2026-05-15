FGX International forges partnership to create Wrangler eyewear

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FGX INTERNATIONAL Inc. of Smithfield has entered a partnership to create eyewear for denim brand Wrangler. /COURTESY FGX INTERNATIONAL INC.

SMITHFIELD – FGX International Inc., designer and marketer of nonprescription eyewear, including brands such as Foster Grant, Sight Vision Magnivision and SolarShield, has entered a partnership to create eyewear for denim-brand Wrangler.  Inspired by the denim company’s pioneering roots, the partnership will create Wrangler-branded eyewear that will include both sunglasses and reading glasses.  “Wrangler is

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