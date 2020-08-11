Fidelity: 27% of companies have changed employee health benefits since pandemic

PROVIDENCE – More than 1 in 4 companies have changed their employee health benefits since the onset of COVID-19, according to a new report by Fidelity Investments Inc.

However, workers may not have realized their benefits are changing. Prior research by the Boston-based financial services company indicates that 79% of workers did not plan to spend more time reviewing their benefits this year compared to prior years. According to the research, employees are aware but not taking advantage of company benefits such as high-deductible health plans and health savings accounts.

The company in a statement urged workers to consider these cost-savings measures, particularly given the financial hardships posed by the pandemic. Workers are also advised to consider increasing contributions to their 401(k) retirement plans, since some companies have reduced or suspended their matches.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

