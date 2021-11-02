Fidelity: 4 in 10 working caregivers may leave jobs in the next year

PROVIDENCE – More than 4 in 10 working caregivers are considering leaving the workforce in the next year to focus on family responsibilities, according to a new study from Fidelity Investments Inc.

The American Caregivers study, published Oct. 27, highlighted the increasing pressure faced by caregivers, with nearly half reporting they could not handle another year as chaotic as 2020 and 43% saying they may be forced to choose between caregiving and careers if school or professional child care does not return to normal.

The latest data echoes the findings of an earlier 2021 study about the emotional and financial costs of caregiving, which found that 44% of caregivers reported negative impacts on their work routine such as feeling less productive or distracted while working, needing to take extra time off, being passed over or unable to pursue a new job or promotion, and even leaving their jobs early.

Acknowledging that leaving careers to focus on caregiving may impact retirement savings, Fidelity has created an online calculator to help determine the cost of leaving the workforce.

The survey reflects results from 716 adult caregivers who have left the workforce or reduced their work hours.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.