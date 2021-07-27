Fidelity: 7 in 10 institutional investors plan to add digital assets

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – More than 7 in 10 institutional investors plan to add digital assets to their portfolios in the future, according to a new study by Fidelity Investments Inc. The Fidelity Digital Assets 2021 study, published July 20, speaks to the continuing popularity of digital assets such as cryptocurrency in recent years. About one-third of…