Fidelity adds enhanced cybersecurity protection for wealth management clients

PROVIDENCE – A division of Fidelity Investments Inc. recently debuted a new cybersecurity offering for its wealth management business clients, according to a news release.

Access to the third-party cybersecurity features by Armorblox protects advisers and clients from fraud and hacking in their email accounts. The California-based company uses algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect problematic risk behavior and prevent email threats.

Email compromise, including messages and accounts, was the top cybercrime reported to the FBI in 2020 in terms of financial loss, costing the industry about $2.1 million.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

