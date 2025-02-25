Fidelity launches 2 new ETF model portfolios for wealth management firms

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. has expanded its model portfolio lineup for wealth management firms with the launch of two new exchange traded funds model portfolio suites, the financial services corporation recently announced.

Advisers continue to increase their ETF allocations, with 53% of advisers’ portfolios leveraging the vehicle as of the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 44% in 2023, according to Fidelity’s Portfolio Construction Insights report.

The number of investments in unique ETFs within Fidelity Custom Model Portfolios more than doubled between 2022 and 2024, further signaling amplified interest from advisers, Fidelity said in a news release announcing the new portfolio suites.

Fidelity Target Allocation ETF Model Portfolios and Fidelity Target Risk ETF Model Portfolios are designed for various risk profiles with goals ranging from capital preservation to aggressive growth, the company said. The model portfolios are available on a variety of platforms, including zero-cost options such as Fidelity Managed Account Xchange Essentials, Envestnet’s RIA Marketplace, 55ip, and SMArtY, according to the release.

The portfolios offer exposure to a mix of active and passive proprietary and third-party ETFs, as well as exposure to a variety of domestic equity, international equity and fixed-income strategies, according to Fidelity. The Target Risk ETF model also incorporates liquid alternative ETFs for added diversification.

“ETFs continue to be an increasingly attractive option for advisors due to their cost and tax efficiencies,” Amanda Robinson, vice president of portfolio solutions at Fidelity Institutional, said in a statement. “These new model portfolios offer advisors a streamlined way to execute an ETF strategy while also meeting the evolving needs of their clients. Our goal is to help advisors better scale their practices so they can prioritize critical activities such as wealth planning, business development, and time with clients.”

Since launching its first model portfolio in 2018, Fidelity has grown its turnkey model portfolio lineup by 120% to meet advisers’ increased interest in incorporating these vehicles in their practice, according to the release.

Based in Boston, Fidelity has a corporate office at 900 Salem St. in Smithfield and an Investor Center at 10 Memorial Blvd., Suite 102, in Providence. Providence Business News ranked Fidelity as the No. 1 top private company in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., in 2024, based on 2023 revenue with $28.2 billion, and 3,200 local employees, according to the 2025 PBN Book of Lists.