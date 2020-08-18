Fidelity: Retirement savings balances see Q2 growth despite economic downturn

PROVIDENCE – Despite the economic downturn ushered in by the new coronavirus, workers continued to grow their retirement savings accounts in the second quarter, according to a new report by Fidelity Investments Inc.

The company’s second-quarter retirement analysis showed average account IRA, 401(k) and 403(b) balances all increased between 13% and 17% over the first quarter, though only 403(b) balances were higher than a year ago. Growing balances reflected increasing or matching contributions from both employers and workers, with more than three-quarters of workers benefiting from an employer match in the second quarter.

Other key highlights from the report include:

Just under 90% of workers also contributed to 401(k)s in the second quarter, with 9% actually increasing their contribution rate and less than 1% stopping saving.

Millennials continue to increase their preference for Roth IRAS, with 36% year-over-year growth in the number of contributing accounts and a 50% increase in dollars contributed.

While 98% of Fidelity employers adopted federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provisions allowing employees to tap into savings for COVID-19-related financial needs, just 3% of workers did so during the second quarter.

The quarterly report reflects analysis from 23,000 corporate defined contribution plans and 18.6 million participants as of June 30.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.