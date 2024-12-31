FIFA World Cup sponsor Bank of America becomes Club World Cup 2025 sponsor, too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bank of America Corp. is doubling down on its ties with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, agreeing to become the official bank sponsor for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, just months after inking a deal to sponsor World Cup 2026, the popular soccer tournament involving national teams from countries worldwide.

The new agreement involves a monthlong tournament of 32 professional clubs – not national teams – that will be played at sites in the U.S. starting in June 2025. The financial terms of the agreement for Bank of America to become an “official partner” were not disclosed.

But the bank, which is the second largest in Rhode Island in terms of deposit market share, said the deal builds on an agreement in August in which Bank of America will be the official bank sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, which is slated to take place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

“This partnership with FIFA, for both World Cup 2026 and now Club World Cup 2025, sharpens our focus on deepening client relationships through the most iconic sporting events in the world, and generating lasting economic impact, globally and locally,” said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and CEO.

Indeed, both tournaments are expected to get the attention of billions of international soccer fans during each monthlong event. Even in the U.S., where soccer is not as popular as other major sports, the Club World Cup and World Cup are expected to garner much more attention because matches are taking place in locations throughout the country.

While Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is scheduled to host seven World Cup matches in 2026, none of the Club World Cup matches are slated to take place there.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be contested between June 15 and July 13. Kicking off in Miami and culminating at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, clubs from each of the six confederations, including CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean) will compete. The Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami of Major League Soccer in the U.S. have qualified for the tournament.

“We are thrilled to have Bank of America on board for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “In recent months, we’ve enjoyed detailed discussions with Bank of America’s leadership about FIFA’s mission both on and off the pitch, so we’re delighted that they’ve joined us on our journey to redefine global club football in addition to working side-by-side with us for FIFA World Cup 2026. As a global organization with operations around the world and in every tournament host city, Bank of America is a perfect partner for this ground-breaking tournament.”