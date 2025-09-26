Filling a desperate need in pediatric dentistry in R.I.

By
-
HELP WANTED: Dr. Steven Brown, an oral surgeon and president at University Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in East Greenwich, says the state needs more surgical centers providing pediatric dental surgery. Brown is also the chief of dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery at Rhode Island Hospital and a clinical assistant professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.  PBN PHOTO/ ELIZABETH GRAHAM
HELP WANTED: Dr. Steven Brown, an oral surgeon and president at University Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in East Greenwich, says the state needs more surgical centers providing pediatric dental surgery. Brown is also the chief of dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery at Rhode Island Hospital and a clinical assistant professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.  PBN PHOTO/ ELIZABETH GRAHAM

The calls from anxious parents come into the Samuels Sinclair Dental Center all the time, and the story is often the same. Their child needs oral surgery and the dental center in Providence is one of the few places in the state where it can be done, particularly for children with special needs. But the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display