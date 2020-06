Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Suzanna Robinson Laramee | Newport Music Festival CEO, president and interim executive director “Only connect,” E. M. Forster’s best-known quote from “Howard’s End” has been my mantra for many years. These two words fortify me daily, and with the uncertain road ahead, they provide for me a clearer path to find the constant in our…