Find rare specialty threads at Marc Allen Fine Clothiers

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Call it an origin story. Marc Streisand, owner of Marc Allen Fine Clothiers, was a New York City teenager when an interaction at a ­local party left him indelibly changed. He approached a popular girl to strike up a conversation, which ended after she called him “short.” Streisand returned home later and relayed the story…