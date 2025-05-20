Fire damages Matunuck Oyster Bar in S.K.; state fire marshal investigating

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

Pinch told WPRI-TV CBS 12 crews got the fire under control despite the challenging winds.

The structure sustained significant damage, though it’s unclear if the building is a total loss.

A news crew from WJAR-TV NBC 10 observed most of the damage occurred at the top of the restaurant.

“Everybody in town either works or knows somebody who works at the oyster bar, or comes here and enjoys the oyster bar, so we are just saddened for all of the employees and the owner,” Pinch told WPRI. “We look forward to seeing them rebuild and be back in business as soon as possible.”

Boon Street Market at 145 Boon St. in Narragansett opened its doors to first responders of the Matunuck Oyster Bar fire at 10 a.m. for free drinks and food.

Perry Raso opened Matunuck Oyster Bar in 2009 as an extension of his oyster farm on Potter Road in the East Matunuck village of South Kingstown. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The oyster bar's littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded one of the “ Best Dishes ” of the year in 2023 and USA Today listed the location on its “ Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024.

“I’m grateful there were no injuries and thankful to first responders for their quick response at a treasured local institution,” U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in a statement.

