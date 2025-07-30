Fire Marshal: Blaze at Matunuck Oyster Bar destroyed video surveillance system, probe continues

WARWICK – The Office of the State Fire Marshal on Wednesday said that a forensic analysis of the surveillance system installed in the Matunuck Oyster Bar determined it was too badly damaged to provide any evidence that could shed light on the cause of the May 20 fire. “Fires of this magnitude often leave limited

After receiving approvals from both the General Assembly and the town, the eatery on Succotash Road was allowed to serve its popular oysters and seafood dishes under a tent in the parking lot across the street at the Matunuck Marina beginning July 1.

The oyster bar’s littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded as one of the “Best Dishes” of the year in 2023. USA Today listed the location on its “Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024.

An Arson-Watch fund offers up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful prevention of or detection of an arson crime.

WARWICK – The Office of the State Fire Marshal on Wednesday said that a forensic analysis of the surveillance system installed in the Matunuck Oyster Bar determined it was too badly damaged to provide any evidence that could shed light on the cause of the May 20 fire. "Fires of this magnitude often leave limited physical evidence," said State Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin. "Even so, our team is committed to uncovering the cause of fire through a careful and comprehensive investigation." Though “impossible to recover any data” from the system’s hard drive, the office will continue to actively investigate the incident and again called for anyone with information to come forward. Firefighters arrived in the early morning hours on May 20 to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant. The office initially determined that the blaze may have been accidental after ruling out several possible causes, including commercial cooking equipment. Responding to approximately 300 incidents per year, state fire investigators are charged with determining whether fires will be classified as “accidental, incendiary, natural, or undetermined.” Investigations Unit Chief Paul Manning said that all investigations of fires with still undetermined causes remain open until resolved, and the office will continue to collect information and pursue leads or tips as they become available. “The investigation isn’t closed,” he said. Perry Raso established the Matunuck Oyster Bar in 2009, expanding his oyster farm located on Potter Road in East Matunuck village of South Kingstown.Anyone with relevant information can call the 24/7 Arson Tipline at 401-383-7723. Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.