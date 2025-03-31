First baby born at Brown University Labor and Delivery Center at Women & Infants

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital – where more than 80% of Rhode Islanders are born – recently announced the first baby has been born at the new Brown University Labor and Delivery Center.

On March 25 at 10:59 a.m., April Elvannia da Rocha Oliveira was the first baby born at the new Brown University Labor and Delivery Center at Women & Infants Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Her parents are Ana Iza Macedo Da Rocha and Arsenio Oliveira, of Pawtucket.

The new 18,000-square-foot facility opened at the end of March and includes updated medical technology, as well as three isolation rooms and two bariatric lift rooms.

Each of the new labor rooms has about doubled in size to 400 square feet and contain private bathrooms. The center also offers in-room technology and digital artwork and amenities such as labor slings and portable tub connections.

- Advertisement -

“This historic birth is a proud moment for Women & Infants and a symbol of our ongoing dedication to providing top-tier maternal care,” said Shannon Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital. “The Brown University Labor and Delivery Center represents the next chapter in our mission to offer the safest and highest-quality care, and we are honored to celebrate this milestone with Ana Iza Macedo Da Rocha, Arsenio Oliveira and their family.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.