First COVID-19 vaccine registry in Warwick fills quickly: 390 doses in 30 minutes

WARWICK – A clear picture of the huge demand for the COVID-19 vaccine among the oldest Rhode Islanders came in Warwick on Thursday, where a registry for 390 vaccine doses was filled in 30 minutes.

The city was among several in Rhode Island that received a small amount of vaccine from the R.I. Department of Health. Overnight, Warwick built a portal on its website that would allow people to register for a Moderna vaccine dose at an upcoming community clinic in East Greenwich.

The registry information was communicated by automated message to city residents, that anyone age 75 and older would be eligible to register for the first dose, with about 400 available, according to Elizabeth Tufts, a city spokeswoman.

The link went live at 2 p.m. Thursday. By 2:30 p.m., it was full. Residents who were unable to secure a registry appointment then received a message explaining there were no more doses available, but that more vaccine will become available, in larger quantities, in February.

The vaccination clinic, to be held at the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich, will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. It is among the first community clinics that will be used in Rhode Island to distribute the vaccination to residents who are 75 or older.

People who registered will need to show their identification and proof of age, according to Tufts.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.