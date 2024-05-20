First United Methodist Church in North Attleboro closes

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

First United Methodist Church closed Sunday, ending a ministry that dates back to the 1800s.

Declining members and lack of financial capacity led to the decision to close the house of worship at 20 Hoppin Hill, according to the church’s website

“The membership has dwindled, and we knew that we weren't really being as faithful as we needed to be by being selfish and keeping the doors open for just the few people that were attending,” Lynne Silver, the church’s treasurer, said last month when the closure was announced. “But it was heart wrenching. It's been pretty emotional.”

The final worship service was held Sunday, with the keys to the buildings set to be turned over to the United Methodist conference office in June.

Originally founded as the Free Evangelical Church, members met in Barden’s Hall until 1870 when a building was dedicated at the southeast corner of North Washington and East streets. That building would serve the congregation throughout the switch to the Methodist Conference in 1907 and through 18 pastors.

The then-congregation of 225 members, under pastor the Rev. Ray I. Martin, spearheaded the design and construction of the current sanctuary on Hoppin Hill between 1961 and 1963.

In 1986, the Rev. Dr. John E. N. Knight became the 22nd minister to the congregation. Under his direction, an educational wing, extended sanctuary and fellowship hall, later named for him, were dedicated on December 3, 1989. The then-congregation of 329 members and nonmembers pledged $160,000 toward building the $500,000 addition. However, much of those funds would never come to fruition. By 1990, the New England economy was struggling and the first budget deficit for First UMC was presented at the annual Church Conference.

The congregation had fallen to 54 members, and Knight and his wife, Hazel, decided to retire. As the Rev. John L. Camp began his pastorate on the hil l in 1991 , one of his first motions was to erect a large sign at the front of the church grounds.

The church in recent decades underwent several mortgage refinances, before finally making its final payment on the property in February 2022. A mortgage-burning ceremony was held on the front lawn that April.

The church listed nearby congregations on its website that would "Welcome First United members."