First United Methodist Church in North Attleboro closes

By
-
FIRST UNITED Methodist Church at 20 Hoppin Hill in North Attleboro closed Sunday, ending a ministry that dates back to the 1800s. /COURTESY FIRST UNITED CHURCH

NORTH ATTLEBORO – First United Methodist Church closed Sunday, ending a ministry that dates back to the 1800s.  Declining members and lack of financial capacity led to the decision to close the house of worship at 20 Hoppin Hill, according to the church’s website.  “The membership has dwindled, and we knew that we weren’t really

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR