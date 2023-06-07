FirstWorks receives $60K grant from National Endowment for the Arts

PROVIDENCE – FirstWorks announced on May 25 that it received a $60,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help support a project that will help the organization expand its arts offerings.

The performing arts nonprofit says the project will include three programs with distinguished artists who will engage with audiences across Rhode Island. The project, FirstWorks says, will commence with the return of the organization’s Summer Beats concerts, starting June 25 at Roger Williams Park.

FirstWorks says its project was among 1,130 such projects from across the United States to be chosen by the NEA for funding.

“The grant projects will exemplify FirstWorks’ core values of inclusivity and engagement, from free, open-air stages in Roger Williams Park and Downtown Providence this summer, to a residency encompassing live performance and education this fall,” FirstWorks Executive Artistic Director Kathleen Pletcher said in a statement. “We look forward to widening the circle for all to participate.”

