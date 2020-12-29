Fitch affirms bond rating, economic outlook for RITBA

PROVIDENCE – Fitch Ratings has affirmed its “A” rating and stable outlook for the $48 million of R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority bonds, according to a news release.

The rating reflects level traffic on the RITBA Pell Bridge, “moderate” toll rates and its ability to use excess revenues from the state motor fuel tax to fund debt service and part of its capital plan, the ratings agency said.

The debt service decreased markedly to $3.3 million after a 2019 bond refunding and remains level through final maturity.

While net toll revenues declined 25% in fiscal year 2020, with most of the loss hitting with the onset of COVID-19 in March, performance in early fiscal 2021 shows recovery in both traffic and revenue. The agency’s toll revenue fund stood at $31 million as of Sept. 30.

The $229.6 million capital plan has not been delayed or reduced since the pandemic.

