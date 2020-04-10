Fitch downgrades outlook on T.F. Green revenue bonds amid COVID-19 flight slowdowns

WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport was one of several airports to have its revenue bond outlook revised to a negative outlook by Fitch Ratings this week.

Fitch affirmed the airport’s BBB+ rating, but altered its positive outlook to a negative outlook due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downgrade in outlook reflects “the very weak operating environment for U.S. aviation and the fact that the duration of the trough in passenger activity remains uncertain rather than airport specific concerns,” Fitch’s report said, adding that the greatest impact on airports is expected in the second quarter of 2020.

All of the airports downgraded by Fitch were said to be in for severe passenger declines and the report said that they all “have weaker-to-midrange franchise positions and operate with a moderate to high level of dependence on operations from leading carriers.”

- Advertisement -

The credit rating agency also said that all the airports it downgraded would, in the near term, be covered by unrestricted cash reserves at varying levels.